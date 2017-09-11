Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

CLOSE

A 30-year-old Crandon man was arrested last Monday night on criminal traffic charges. A deputy stopped a vehicle for traveling 92 MPH on State Rd. 64 just before 11 p.m. The driver showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody for second offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The man was also cited for speeding, operating after revocation and held on a probation violation charge.

A 23-year-old Irma man was injured Thursday morning after a single vehicle crash in the Town of Merrill. The driver swerved to miss a deer when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The man was transported to Ministry Good Samaritan Health Center with minor injuries.

Two people were injured following an off road vehicle crash in the Town of Harrison on Saturday afternoon. Just after noon a cell 911 call reported the crash off of Cinder Road. A UTV being operated on a trail was struck head on by an ATV. The occupants of the UTV were ejected from the vehicle. A third ATV also struck the UTV. The occupants of the UTV, a 51-year-old Rockford, Ill., man and his 10-year-old son were transported by Tomahawk EMS to Ministry Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A 53-year-old Tomahawk woman had to be extricated from her vehicle after a one vehicle crash Saturday night in the Town of Wilson. The woman was traveling on County Rd. CC near Somo Dam Drive when her vehicle went off the roadway, spun, and rolled on its side. No injuries were reported.

A 22-year-old Tomahawk man was cited early Sunday morning after a deputy checked on a suspicious vehicle in the Town of Merrill at 1 a.m. When contact was made the driver showed signs of impairment but refused field sobriety tests. He was cited for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The number of car deer crash reports remains high with eight being reported this past week.