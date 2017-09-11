Legacy Ministry Health Care facilities adopt Ascension name and logo

CLOSE

(Wausau, WI) – Following in the footsteps of the successful launch of the first Ascension Medical Group Clinic in the country in Wausau earlier this year, Ascension hospitals and other sites of care in central and northern Wisconsin that previously operated as Ministry Health Care are the next in the state to formally adopt the new unified Ascension brand, naming and logo. The first hospitals to unveil the new signage are Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point and Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital in Weston.

“This is an important milestone in our One Ascension journey,” said Ascension Healthcare Senior Vice President and Ascension Wisconsin Ministry Market Executive Bernie Sherry. “These facilities are helping lay the foundation for our health ministry’s initiative to unite all of our local brands, names and care teams. This will lead to and reflect further collaboration among physicians and caregivers, locally and nationally, enhancing and integrating the care we provide to those we are privileged to serve.”

On Friday, Sept 1, legal name changes and other steps necessary to implement the Ascension name and brand began to take effect. Patients will see a multimedia marketing and advertising campaign in markets throughout the region and the Ascension brand identity on everything from lab coats and letterhead to electronic health records and community sponsorships.

Changes to major exterior hospital signage at entrances and in key internal areas of facilities in Wausau and Stevens Point will serve as the starting point of changes to reflect the Ascension name. The rebranding will continue in other communities in central and northern Wisconsin over the next few months with a phased approach in other areas of the state over the next year. Once the process is complete, the names Ministry and Ministry Health Care will no longer be used.

“By connecting the care we provide, we make it easier for patients and communities to find the care they need, when and how they need it,” said Ascension Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Nick Ragone. “You still see the doctor you know and trust, but now you know your doctor is connected to other experts and specialists across the state and across the country, all dedicated to providing care specific to your individual needs.”

Reflecting Ascension’s identity as a Catholic health ministry, hospitals named for saints will continue to incorporate those names in their new identity. In Weston, this includes Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital, and in Stevens Point, Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital. Names of other facilities from Merrill north to Tomahawk, Rhinelander, Woodruff, Eagle River and Stanley to the West will transition in the coming months.

“This is an important step forward for our facilities and the communities we serve as we work to enhance our commitment to providing compassionate, personalized care for all,” said Debra Standridge, north region president, Ascension Wisconsin.

Ascension facilities in central and northern Wisconsin are also the first to convert to a new national website experience designed to highlight and connect Ascension operations nationwide. The online address ofascension.org/wisconsin now serves as the major point of access in the Badger State. The site’s responsive design will provide users a consistent experience from computers, tablets and mobile devices. Social media sites will be transitioned over the coming weeks as well.