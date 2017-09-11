CLOSE

Albert Goetsch, 89, of Merrill passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Benedictine Living Community of Wausau.

He was born August 1, 1928 in Wausau to the late Theodore and Matilda (Radtke) Goetsch. Albert was a veteran with the U.S. Army. On July 1, 1950, he married Beverly Klieber at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. For twenty years they owned and operated the Red Granite Tavern on Hwy K. Albert also worked in the road maintenance department for the Town of Maine until retiring in 1980. Albert was a kind, caring man who had an easy going personality and wonderful sense of humor which resulted in many friendships over the years. He and Beverly loved going on yearly Las Vegas trips with their friends. Albert enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and watching the Brewers and Packers. He always looked forward to playing his weekly Sheepshead cards with the boys.

Survivors include his son, Steve (Laurie) Goetsch of Merrill, one grandson Christopher of Mauston, two step grandchildren, Amber Slozes of Madison and William Boutin of Minocqua and sister-in-law, Marlene Goetsch of Wausau. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, brother, Ted and two sisters, Emily Schmitt and Marion Billington.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Faith Lutheran Church, 15425 S. Hwy K., Merrill. Rev. Dr. Paul Hunsicker will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday at the Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau and at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.