Brickner’s Park City, MHS to partner for Booster Club fundraiser

On Sept. 23, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brickner’s Park City Inc. will team up with students at Merrill High School for a “Booster Club Fundraiser Presented by the brands of FCA” to benefit the school’s Booster Club. Come out to 1201 N. Sales St. and take a short test drive in available new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram or FIAT vehicle. For each person who takes a short test drive, FCA US will donate $20 to Merrill Area Senior High School Booster Club, up to $3,000. Brickner’s Park City Inc. will provide the vehicles and dealership staff will be on hand to assist with the fundraising test drives. All funds raised during the Booster Club Fundraiser will go directly to the Merrill High School Booster Club.

“The Brickner’s Park City Inc. family is looking forward to working with the Merrill High School community to raise funds for the students,” said Phil Scroggin, Business Center Manager. “It is a good way to support a great cause, and a fun and friendly opportunity to check out the FCA US lineup of cars, trucks, SUVs, and minivans. With so many different vehicles to choose from, we will have something for everyone.”

FCA US supports local schools and student enrichment programs in communities across the United States. With the cooperation of local dealers like Brickner’s Park City Inc. of Merrill, the company has helped raise more than $7 million for schools since 1993.

All “Booster Club Fundraiser” test drive participants are automatically entered into the 2017 FCA US Sweepstakes for a chance to win $45,000 towards an eligible vehicle from any one of the Chrysler, Jeep®, Dodge, Ram Truck and FIAT brands. A winner will be drawn in early 2018.