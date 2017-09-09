Wardall named Athlete of the Week

CLOSE

Although the 2017-18 high school athletics season is still fairly young, MHS Senior Morgan Wardall apparently didn’t receive that memo.

Entering into her fourth-year as a varsity starter for the Bluejays at the middle hitter position, Wardall seemingly has picked up where she left at the end of last season; piling up 166 kills, 34 blocks and 32 aces in just 14 contests.

Along with competing as a member of the varsity volleyball squad in the fall, Wardall is also a 4-year starter on the Bluejay Track & Field squad in the discus throw and shot put in the spring, while competing year-round for Wisconsin Ice 18 National Volleyball team.

Wardall is also active as an MHS Link Crew leader and a member of the Barnes Creek Buccaneers 4H Club.

In her free-time, Morgan enjoys spending time with family friends on the water as well as horseback riding.

Daughter of Janet and the late Lee Wardall of Merrill, Morgan enters the school year carrying an impressive 3.75 GPA. Following graduation, Morgan plans to attend UW-Whitewater and compete on the Warhawk volleyball squad.