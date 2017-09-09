DAT Bar to host Mosher benefit

CLOSE

Later this morning, DAT Bar owners Dennis and Traci Fick and friends will kickoff a benefit event for Amanda Mosher.

Ms. Mosher has long battled health issues, including diabetes. Mosher recently underwent an expensive procedure to save her left foot, however the procedure was unsuccessful. The unsuccessful procedure led to a more recent, more invasive procedure; which now requires a minimum recovery period of six weeks. These procedures and related medical costs, in addition to lost wages due to an extensive recovery period, led to the organization of the benefit by the Ficks and a small group of Amanda’s friends. The Ficks, as well as Amanda’s family and friends, are asking for community support to assist Amanda on her road to recovery.

The event will kick off at 10 AM this morning with a rummage sale at the bar (1404 W. Main Street) followed by a pig and corn roast at 3 PM this afternoon. At 5 PM Brian Bannigan of Starscream Entertainment will kickoff the evening with karaoke and music. A 50/50 drawing is planned along with many prizes to be given away.

Then beginning at 9 PM, 5 bands from around the state will converge on DAT Bar for the “Mosh for Mosher” event.

As Traci explains, the five groups have come together to donate their time on stage for the benefit.

Included in the lineup will be Madison-based band ‘Dwelling’, Fond du Lac-based ‘Black Frost’ as well as local hometown natives ‘Furnace Born’.

Then on Sunday morning, Dennis will lead the 2nd Annual ‘Rosco’s Ride,’ a motorcycle ride benefit for Amanda departing DAT Bar at 10 AM.

Cost for the ride will be $30/couple and $20 per single rider. Admission to Saturday’s benefit will be $5 and will be valid for the entire day and night’s events. All proceeds. Including that of the pig and corn roast, will be donated to assist with Amanda’s extensive costs.

Those with questions are asked to call Traci Fick at DAT Bar (715) 536-7004 or stop in any time.