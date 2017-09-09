Ask an Official: MAPS Superintendent discusses district IPad policy

CLOSE

This week’s featured question was submitted for MAPS Superintendent Dr. John Sample.

MAPS Superintendent Dr. John Sample

The question reads:

“I’ve been told there was some changes made to how iPads are used this year and rules about taking them home? If this is true, what are the changes, what grades will they be for, or will it be for all grades?”

Answer as given by Dr. Sample:

“MAPS first deployed iPads to K-8 students in 2015 with the purpose of providing students with a learning tool that granted them access to current resources and information anytime anywhere. Each year students are taught and reminded of iPad expectations and responsibilities at the building level. Specifically, kindergarten and first-grade classes participate in a slow roll out take home process, which allows students to be taught additional iPad care procedures prior to the devices going home. On occasion, specific buildings may opt to keep devices at school during specific times of the year when state testing takes place. Decisions of this nature are determined while keeping the best interest of the students in mind and take place on a temporary basis. Because devices are meant to serve as a learning tool beyond the school day, the fact that MAPS’ schools do not have the electrical capacity to keep the devices charged at school was never a concern.

“Moving forward, MAPS is focused on educating students and families about meaningful resources, books, apps, and websites that can be utilized outside of the school day by students to enhance educational opportunities.

“Over the past two years, students have shown a great deal of responsibility, resulting in minimal damages to devices. Therefore, this year the District was able to decrease the insurance premium of each device by $10. The District is proud to provide students with the innovative tools and opportunities that help meet the needs of each child, and MAPS continues to explore avenues to do so in the most cost effective way. For more information about the 1:1 program, please visit http://www.mapsedu.org/district/policies-guidelines.cfm.”

