Rules of the road for ATV use topic of informational session

An informational presentation will be held Thursday, Sept. 28, to help riders and the public understand the rules governing ATV/UTV operation on trails, routes and city streets. The program will start at 6:30 p.m. at Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes in Merrill.

Dan Adamec, who teaches DNR-sponsored ATV/UTV safety classes in Lincoln County, will present information on rider safety. Information also will be provided by a DNR conservation warden, a Merrill Police Department representative and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Recreation Deputy regarding the laws under their respective jurisdictions.

Adamec would like citizens – whether they ride an ATV or not – to attend the educational presentation.

“We want to answer questions,” he said. “There are so many rules that people don’t know that they’re breaking.”

Adamec doesn’t want to see streets and routes closed to ATVs and UTVs because riders don’t abide by the rules.

The program will include information on what trails, streets and roads are open to ATV/UTVs and the laws for using them under state regulations, as well as county and city ordinances.

Registrations for the state-required ATV safety course also will be available at the meeting.

For more information, contact Dan Adamec at 715-218-2283.