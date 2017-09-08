Merrill Police reports

CLOSE

September 5

12:16 a.m.- An officer responded to a theft complaint. The caller advised a friend left their wallet in the mailbox outside their house for them to pick up and when they picked up the wallet, there was a large amount of money missing. Investigation is ongoing.

September 7

5:55 a.m.- Officers responded to a report of a theft of items from a residence. At this time the investigation is ongoing.

10:22 p.m.- An officer responded to an address for a report of damage to a doorway at the residence. A suspect was determined and a citation was issued to the suspect for the damage.

4:25 p.m.- Officers were requested in the 1000 block of East First Street to take a male subject into custody for a probation violation. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the jail.

9:21 p.m.- Officers responded to a business after it had been reported that a male subject was currently at the business and was violating terms of his probation rules. The male subject was located and was found to have been at the business when an employee that he was prohibited from having contact with was also present. Probation and Parole requested that the male subject be taken into custody for the probation hold and he was transported to the jail.