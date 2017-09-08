Grammy nominee, Broadway legend open Concert Association season

CLOSE

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, The Inspiration of Broadway opens the 2017-18 season of the Merrill Area Concert Association (MACA). A wonderful evening of Broadway favorites, gospel songs and American spirituals will begin at 7 p.m. in the Merrill High School Auditorium.

The concert features one of Broadway’s brightest stars, J. Mark McVey, best known for his role as Jean Valjean in Victor Hugo’s Les Miserables. McVey, who made his Carnegie Hall debut with Marvin Hamlisch, performs on television and on stage with numerous major symphonies worldwide and on Broadway. He has gained critical acclaim for touching audiences with his expressive, personal and vocally powerful renditions of songs you’re sure to recognize.

Performing with McVey is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound or EHSS, an outstanding male quartet referred to as the “Gospel Globetrotters” – with good reason. EHSS has toured the world as ambassadors of joy, performing classic and beloved gospel songs spanning a wide range of genres, cultures and harmonies in the Southern gospel style.

The Inspiration of Broadway concert focuses on Broadway music with a touch of gospel and spirituals. McVey, EHSS and a backup trio will entertain with favorites such as “Climb Every Mountain,” “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ The Boat,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Blue Skies,” “I Got The Sun In The Morning,” “Blow Gabriel Blow,” “Old Man River” and “Stand By Me.”

Whether you love the magic of Broadway ballads or the soulful melodies of gospel and spiritual music, The Inspiration of Broadway promises to inspire, entertain and leave you humming a tune on your way home.

Attendance at all Merrill Area Concert Association performances is by membership, so purchase a season membership now to get a great value – you’ll not only be able to enjoy all MACA concerts, but all the performances of Antigo’s and Medford’s concert associations as well. Although you can become a member on concert night, it’s recommended to call in advance so you don’t miss a minute of entertainment. For more information, visit www.merrillconcerts.org, email MACA@ntmtr.com or contact Meagan at 715-252-6295.