City to consider annexation, property purchase for east side industrial park

The Merrill Common Council next Tuesday will consider annexation and city purchase of 66 acres for use as a new industrial park.

Property owners Max and Grant Peterson have petitioned the city for direct annexation of the land, which is bordered by Cty. G and Hwy. 51 in the town of Merrill – just across Cty. G from the current city limits.

According to the resolution on the council agenda, the $571,000 purchase price would be funded through Tax Increment District (TID) #4.

The city and the Peterson’s have already negotiated for the property purchase, which would be the site of a future east side industrial/business park. The proposed resolution notes that there are only smaller potential building sites in the city, which “limits the community’s future tax base and employment opportunities.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council will vote on the annexation petition before considering the resolution to purchase the property.