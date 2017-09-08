Bluejays volleyball rolls past Rapids

CLOSE

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

In last night’s conference match up against Wisconsin Rapids the Bluejays took the win in dominant fashion. Merrill won in three straight sets, winning the first 25-11, the second 25-22 and the third 25-13.

After starting the first set down 3-0, Merrill turned things around quick dominating the rest of the set in route to a 25-11 win. In the second set Merrill decided to go clear their bench to get everyone playing time. The girls responded well getting the second set win 25-22. The third set saw more dominating from Merrill as they beat Rapids 25-13 for the win.

“It was a good match for all of our girls to see some playing time.” Comments coach Kris Krug. “We still need to improve our communication and free ball plays. A lot of work to be done before the first leg of the Valley Conference matches next week.”

Morgan Wardall continued to play well for Merrill with five aces and eight kills in the game. Kaylee Bowe had a solid game leading the team in kills with nine and also coming up with three blocks. Kelsie Belfiori had a solid day as well with three aces and 17 digs in the game.