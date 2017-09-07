Trinity school’s brat fry and bake sale set for Friday

Enjoy good food for a good cause with Trinity Lutheran School in Merrill on Friday, Sept. 8. The Annual Bake Sale and Brat Fry will take place in the Trinity Church parking lot, 107 N. State St. in Merrill.

Baked goods, coffee and juice go on sale at 7 a.m., and you can stop back for brats and hot dogs from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Proceeds support Trinity School’s Outdoor Education Program.