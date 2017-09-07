Trinity school’s brat fry and bake sale set for Friday

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Enjoy good food for a good cause with Trinity Lutheran School in Merrill on Friday, Sept. 8. The Annual Bake Sale and Brat Fry will take place in the Trinity Church parking lot, 107 N. State St. in Merrill.
Baked goods, coffee and juice go on sale at 7 a.m., and you can stop back for brats and hot dogs from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Proceeds support Trinity School’s Outdoor Education Program.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Local trio, businesses unite to support MPD

Comments comments

Little Lakes pitches in for Northwoods Veterans Post

Comments comments

Canine therapists drop in for a Pine Crest visit

Comments comments

Ask an Official: Local law enforcement discusses ATV/UTV vehicle operation in city limits

Comments comments