Merrill Tennis takes down Everest

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

It was a good day for Merrill tennis on Thursday as the girls beat Everest 7-0. Merrill dominated top to bottom, winning every match.

For the singles, Anna Skoviera of Merrill defeated Kassaundra Fellner of Everest, 6-2, 6-4; Rachel Rell of Merrill took down Calista Fuehrer of Everest, 6-0, 6-1; Alexandra Johnson of Merrill beat Miriam Peters of Everest, 6-2, 6-1; and Casie McAllister of Merrill, beat Ally Zimmerman of Everest, 6-0, 6-3.

For the doubles, the team of Catherine Murray-Lea Beckman of Merrill defeated Cassidy Gennerman-Emma Kysely of Everest, 6-2, 6-1; Merrill’s Sierra Humphrey-Olivia Wheat beat Everest’s Rachel Rae-Lauren Coleman, 6-0, 6-1; and Hailey Schult-Anna Rydeski of Merrill took down Everest’s Alyssa Pederson-Johnna McCarthy, 6-2, 6-0.