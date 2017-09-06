Little Lakes pitches in for Northwoods Veterans Post Pictured with the donation are Little Lakes Board Members Doug Williams and Mike Saal along with Silver Birch owner Chris Copiskey. Posted by: Foto News , September 6, 2017 Little Lakes Memories raised $1,000 donation for the Northwoods Veterans Post from donations collected at the free Veterans fish boil recently held at the Silver Birch Supper Club in Tomahawk Comments comments Related Posts Merrill Tennis takes down Everest Comments comments Canine therapists drop in for a Pine Crest visit Comments comments Merrill football shines in conference opener Comments comments Ask an Official: Local law enforcement discusses ATV/UTV vehicle operation in city limits Comments comments