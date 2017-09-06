Little Lakes pitches in for Northwoods Veterans Post

Pictured with the donation are Little Lakes Board Members Doug Williams and Mike Saal along with Silver Birch owner Chris Copiskey.

Little Lakes Memories raised $1,000 donation for the Northwoods Veterans Post from donations collected at the free Veterans fish boil recently held at the Silver Birch Supper Club in Tomahawk

