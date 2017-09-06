Dolores (Jelinek) Cory, age 91, of Minocqua, Wisconsin, passed away at Bell Tower Residence in Merrill, WI, on September 4, 2017.

Dolores was born in Wausau, the daughter of Roy and Wanda (Dobeck) Jelinek. Dolores graduated from Wausau High School, received a teaching degree from the State Teachers College (UW-Stevens Point) and a master’s degree in teaching special education from UW-Milwaukee. She taught biology and phy. ed. as a young teacher in both Stevens Point and Schofield, however, the majority of her career was spent as a learning disabilities teacher at Eisenhower High School, in New Berlin. She was married to James D. Cory.

Dolores is survived by all four of her children, John, of Boise, Idaho, James, of Minocqua, Kathleen (Steven) Johnson, of Weston, and Nancy, of Stevens Point; two grandsons, Nicholas (Nicole) Johnson, of Deer Park, and Nathan (Alexis) Johnson, of Weston; along with four great-grandsons, Hayden, Everett, Colin and Carter Johnson. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, Roy and Wanda Jelinek; and only sibling, Jerald Jelinek.

As a child, Dolores enjoyed living on the family dairy farm and playing with her brother and many cousins. While raising her family, she was active in several women’s clubs and enjoyed entertaining. Throughout her life, Dolores was a talented floral arranger, who also enjoyed antiquing, playing bridge, shopping, and traveling, including an adventure to Machu Picchu at age 80. Above all else, she loved her children, grandsons, and great-grandsons. Dolores had a gentle touch, a big heart, and lived a full life. She will be truly missed.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at 5:00 P.M. Monday, September 18, 2017 in the Holy Cross Chapel at Bell Tower Residence, Merrill. Father Jim Bartelme will preside. The family will receive friends beginning at 3:00 P.M. Monday at the Holy Cross Chapel at Bell Tower Residence, Merrill. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family with arrangements.

