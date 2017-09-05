CLOSE

Villas Herman Mohrland, 72, of Otsego, MI passed away Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital. He was born February 8, 1945 in Merrill, WI. He was the son of the late Herman and Viola (Gruling) Mohrland of Merrill, WI. He married Joyce Elaine Thompson on June 12, 1993. Villas loved life despite his battle with lung cancer.

Villas attended Farming Dale and Trinity Lutheran Schools in Merrill. He attended Merrill High School, graduating with the class of 1963.

He became involved with Christmas tree farming in the late 1960’s. Villas owned and operated Badger Evergreen Nursery in Allegan, MI. He and Joyce also owned and operated Badger Country Trees in Otsego for several years. In 2013, Villas was inducted into the Michigan Christmas Tree Association, Growers Hall of Fame. He previously raised buffalo on the farm, and at one time had sixty head of cattle. In his spare time, Villas loved to hunt and fish. Traveling was his passion. He and Joyce traveled all over the United States in their motorhome. He especially enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, traveling to Alaska, and wintering at his home in River Ranch, Florida.

In addition to his wife of twenty-four years, Villas is survived by his children, Timothy (Melody) Mohrland, Kevin (Tammy) Mohrland, Chris (Tammy) Mohrland, Matthew (Angel Day) Mohrland, Eric (Ashley Lane) Blanchard, and Nicole (Scott) Kokx; siblings, Donna (Rod) Thompson and Gene (Pam) Mohrland, both of Merrill, WI, Terry (Robin) Mohrland of Allegan, and Richard Mohrland of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Ashley, Amber, & Audrie Mohrland, Abbey (Mark) Zajda & Cassie Mohrland, Magen & Villas Mohrland, Lilly, Violet, & Brendon Kokx, Gage & Myles Lane, Dakota, Cameron & Caleb Day; a great-grandson, Peyton; brother-in-law, Steven (Sally) Thompson, sisters-in-law, Karen Barnes, Donna (Jerry) O’Bryant, Robert (Sally) Thompson, Jackie Thompson, and Louise Thompson; many nieces and nephews and extended family members and very special friends. He was loved by many and loved by all who met him.

The family will receive friends at Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel, on Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM; and again on Friday, September 8, 2017 at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 12:00 PM. David McGlinchey will be officiating. Burial will take place in Miner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to The American Cancer Society. Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.