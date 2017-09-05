Scott M. Berndt, 50, of Merrill, passed away Monday, September 4, 2017 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Scott was born March 8, 1967, in Merrill, son of Arlo and Eunice (Woller) Berndt. Scott worked as an insulator at Taylor Insulation Company in Merrill and was a member of Insulators Local 127 HFIA, Merrill. Scott loved going to the shack in Newwood and feeding the deer and bear there. He loved four wheeling and deer, bear and bird hunting. He also enjoyed vegetable gardening and taking care of his fruit trees. Scott liked playing cards, especially sheepshead and cribbage, and playing volleyball. He was a member of Merrill Fraternal Order of Eagles #584. Scott was also a member of St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ, Merrill.

Survivors include his companion of nineteen years, Jan Lemmer of Merrill; his parents, Arlo and Eunice Berndt of Merrill; sister, Lisa (John) Fischer of Dayton, KY; brothers, Todd (Debbie) Berndt of Merrill and Dean (Trina) Berndt of Appleton; nieces and nephews, Christa (Kyle) Christiansen, Brittany Berndt, Megan (Travis) Kleinschmidt, Tamber Berndt, Anneliese Berndt and Bryce Berndt; and several aunts and uncles. Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Irene Berndt and Sigmund and Adela Woller.

The funeral will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 8, 2017, at St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ, Merrill. The Rev. Kyle Carnes will officiate. Burial will take place in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and after 9:30 AM Friday at the church. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com .