Merrill Police reports

September 1

8:12 a.m.- Officers were advised of a theft that occurred the previous night from a vehicle that was left unattended while the victim was fishing at the Hydro Dam.

4:35 p.m.- Officers were dispatched to a domestic incident in which a party had left the location to advise law enforcement of the situation. The other party involved followed the other party by vehicle and was later arrested for operating while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, domestic enhancer and operating without a valid license.

10:10 p.m.- Officers were dispatched to a missing person complaint, person was last seen three hours prior. Missing person was later located by family members in the garage of the residence.

September 3

10:06 a.m.- A caller reported the theft of an ATV seat from an ATV on her property. A suspect has been identified and charges will be forthcoming.