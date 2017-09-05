Merrill football shines in conference opener

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

In Friday’s conference opener against Mosinee, Merrill was victorious 35-7. The Bluejays got off to a hot start, scoring four unanswered touchdowns in the first half on their way to a big win.

Running back Nevada Laabs got the scoring started for Merrill getting a touchdown on a 22-yard run. Laabs was followed by Nate Grefe with a 10-yard rushing touchdown. Merrill was able to get the passing game going in the second quarter with a 64-yard passing touchdown from Zach Mootz to Jared Olhoff. Laabs was able to cap off the first half with a 34-yard touchdown run to put Merrill up 28-0.

The second half saw less scoring as Merrill put up their only touchdown of the half on an 11-yard rush by Grefe late in the third quarter, putting Merrill up 35-0. Mosinee was eventually able to crack the scoreboard with a two-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Nevada Laabs had a good day on the ground racking up 115 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Quarterback Zach Mootz was able to make plays with his feet along with his arm, as he rushed for 78 yards on 14 carries and completed six of his 11 throws for 91 yards, with a passing touchdown in the mix.

Receiver Jared Ohloff had two receptions for 78 yards and had a receiving touchdown. Merrill’s defensive crew shut down the Indians only allowing 83 total yards of offense.

Merrill will be back in action this Friday as they take on Wausau East at Jay Stadium at 7 p.m.