Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

Scammers are continuously trying to steal money from residents and every day on average five people call the Sheriff’s Office to report someone attempted to scam them. Most of these scams are usually by phone but occasionally the attempts come via online advertisements or through the mail. This past Friday a Pine River man brought in a new twist, two scams in one. The man had been contacted earlier in the week and advised he won the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes. He told the caller he knew it was a scam despite their repeated calls. By Friday the scammers had sent the resident a certified letter claiming to be from the IRS demanding he pay his taxes on this sweepstakes winning. The material from the IRS did use the official logos but upon closer inspection the printing was done with low quality paper and printer. Law enforcement always reminds you that the IRS uses the mail to make contact with you and you cannot win a sweepstakes or lottery you do not enter, but this is yet another reminder that these thieves will try anything to steal your money.

At least one person was injured after a two vehicle crash last Monday morning in the Town of Bradley. Deputies, a Trooper, along with paramedics from Tomahawk EMS, Oneida County Med 4 and the Tomahawk Fire Department all responded to US Hwy. 8 at US Hwy. 51 just before 8 a.m. According to the report, the crash occurred when a northbound pickup truck failed to yield to an eastbound vehicle at the bottom of the ramp. The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the crash report.

A 28-year-old Merrill man was arrested Thursday evening on warrant charges. A deputy stopped a vehicle the man was operating on Pier Street south of Taylor Street after he was observed speeding. A check showed the man was wanted by the Merrill Municipal Court for failing to pay fines.

A 28-year-old Rhinelander woman was arrested Friday morning on a warrant charge. A deputy was sent to investigate a potential fraud on an innkeeper complaint in the Town of Bradley just after 8 a.m. When a check was done, it was found the suspect was wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff for contempt of court. The woman was transported to the county line and turned over to an Oneida County deputy there.

A 27-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Friday afternoon on a warrant charge. The man appeared in Lincoln County Court on a criminal matter but when a check was done it was found he was wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff for failing to pay child support.

A 19-year-old Merrill man was arrested Friday evening on warrants through Merrill Municipal Court. Deputies went to a home on Farmingdale Drive in the Town of Corning seeking the man who was wanted for contempt of court.

A 30-year-old Marathon City woman was taken into custody early Saturday morning after deputies received a report of a wrong way driver on US Hwy. 51. At 4:30 a.m., a cell 911 caller reported a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane of traffic near County Rd. K just north of Merrill. Within two minutes a deputy located and stopped the vehicle. The driver refused to do field sobriety tests. She was cited for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

A 48-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man was arrested late Saturday evening on a felony traffic charge. A deputy investigated a crash on County Rd. A at Pickerel Creek Road in the Town of King, east of Tomahawk after it was reported to 911 at 9 p.m. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for a sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and for violating terms of his probation.

A 48-year-old Kronenwetter man was injured after a one vehicle rollover Sunday afternoon in the Town of Scott. At 1:30 p.m., a 911 call reported that a heavy duty transport truck with a pull behind tank had turned over on Lake Road at County Rd. Q. The driver told the investigating deputy he was turning onto Lake Road from County Rd. Q when the back tire blew out on the trailer causing it to roll over. The driver was treated at Ministry Good Samaritan Health Center for minor injuries. The company that owned the truck removed it and cleaned up the spill of manure and fluids under the direction of the DNR.

Number of car deer crashes is back up with 10 being reported this past week, over half of those occurred during the holiday weekend.