Laverne W. Woller, age 86, of Merrill, died Friday, September 1, 2017 at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill.

Laverne was born February 9, 1931, in Lincoln County, son of the late Edwin and Agnes (Kleinschmidt) Woller. He married Donna Beste June 22, 1957. She preceded him in death on July 13, 2014. Laverne served his country stateside during the Korean War as an Army M.P. He enlisted in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1954. Laverne had worked for many years at Trantow’s Building Center in Merrill. He enjoyed listening to polka music and playing solitaire. Laverne also enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.

Survivors include one daughter, Penny Zoellner of Gleason; six sons, Phil (Nancy) Woller of Stevens Point, Kim (Debra) Woller of Wausau, Tom (Linda) Woller of Rothschild, Scott (Carrie) Woller of Hatley, Mark (Sally) Woller of Merrill and Lyle Woller of Hatley; nine grandchildren; two step grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four step great-grandchildren; and his sister-in-law, Lorna Woller of Woodruff. Laverne was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Woller; parents, Edwin and Agnes Woller; two children, Brian and Leigh Ann Woller; son-in-law, Lee Zoellner; and one brother, Lilas Woller.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2017, at St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ, Merrill. The Rev. Kyle Carnes will officiate. Burial will take place in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Graveside military honors will be conducted by V.F.W. Post 1638, Merrill. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family with arrangements.

