Guy J. Bartron, age 59, of Merrill, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2017 in Merrill. Guy was born on May 7, 1958 to William and Nancy (Janisch) Bartron in Milwaukee, WI. His father survives. He attended and graduated from high school in Milwaukee – and earned himself a 4-year scholarship for his saxophone playing. Guy and his father owned and operated a mechanical shop in Bay City, WI together for many years – Guy was very good at working on machinery and vehicles. Most recently, Guy worked at Weinbrenner Shoe Factory in Merrill, where he was a general laborer, for the past 2 years. During his downtime, he enjoyed fishing during the summer months and mastering the game of Chess. Guy spent a lot of time with his beloved dog, “Sasha”. He is remembered as a funny man with a great sense of humor. Guy was a caring man that will be sadly missed.

Guy is survived by his father: William (Patsy Rogers) Bartron, son: James (Phylis) Bartron, with their children: Dean and James, daughter: Joy (Chris) Albrent, with their children: Rayne, Garron and Elias, sisters: Sharon (Steve) Lee, Bobbie (Andrew) Lee and Colleen Janisch, special aunt: Bette (Bob) Buigel, special nephew: John (Marcie) Hanson, special canine friend: Sasha and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother: Nancy Janisch, step-father: Carl Janisch and grandparents: Frederick (Hattie) Bartron and Ronald (Joyce) Travis.

A Celebration of Life for Guy will be held on Sunday, September 3, 2017 from 2pm-5pm at Waid Funeral Home in Merrill.

