CLOSE

Gerald R. Lemke, 79, of Merrill, formerly of the Town of Pine River, Lincoln County, passed away Friday, September 1, 2017 at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill.

Gerald was born January 19, 1938, son of the late Lester and Dolores (Kufahl) Lemke. He married Charlene Ziemer on June 6, 1959. She preceded him in death on October 17, 1993. Gerald was a dairy farmer in the Town of Pine River for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, logging and making maple syrup.

Survivors include one daughter, Susan (Bob) Spatz of Kronenwetter; four sons, Gary Lemke (Mary Houghtaling), Allan (Dawn) Lemke, Daniel (Jamie) Lemke and John Lemke all of the Town of Pine River; one son-in-law, Jerome Alsteen, Jr. of Mosinee; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; two sisters-in-law, Gloria Lemke and Marjorie ‘Marj’ Lemke both of Merrill; one uncle, Elroy Lemke of Merrill; and many nieces and nephews. Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Lemke; parents, Lester and Dolores Lemke; daughter, Diana Alsteen; granddaughter, Melissa Sue Lemke; and brothers, David Lemke and James ‘Jim’ Lemke.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Noon, Saturday, September 9, 2017, at Calvary Lutheran Church, Town of Pine River. The Rev. Susan Christian will officiate. Burial will take place in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. Graveside military honors will be conducted by V.F.W. Post 1638, Merrill. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and after 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com