Nohr named Athlete of the Week

Josiah Nohr

It’s not too often in the world of high school football that a team enters the regular season boasting a formidable and very potent weapon on special teams. But that is precisely what the 2017 varsity football team has in their loaded arsenal this season; in senior punter/defensive end Josiah Nohr.

In the Jays’ season opener with Superior two weeks ago, the burly senior booted a 73-yard hanger and in Friday’s road trip to Kewaskum Nohr’s powerful right leg came through for another impressive 51-yard boomer.

Having been an avid Bluejay football participant since age 6, Nohr enters into his second year as a starter for the Bluejays. In the Spring Nohr competes on the Bluejay varsity Track team; throwing shot and discus.

Son of Paul and Geri Nohr of Merrill, Josiah enters his senior year holding a 3.1 GPA. In his free time, Josiah enjoys bowling and spending time outdoors with family and friends. Following graduation in May, Josiah hopes to attend University of Northwestern in St. Paul, MN; aspiring to play college football there as well.

