FALL SPORTS PROFILE: Merrill runners look for a fresh start

Coaches: Head Coach Matt Juedes (1st year), Ally Yirkovsky (1st year assistant).

Key Returners:

Boys: Jacob Novitch (Sr.), Brody Gehrke (Sr.), Stephen Koch (Jr.), Dominic Laufenberg (So.), Ethan Cordova (So.)

Girls: Allie Becker (Sr.), Autumn Schenzel (Sr.), Lily Reimann (Sr.), Anne Herdt (Jr.), Dalie Thomas (Jr.), Sophie Prebie (Jr.)

Key Losses:

Boys: Nathan Koch, Andrei Heisinger

Girls: Deanta Saunders

Key Newcomers:

Boys: Tanner Depies (Fr.)

Girls: Courtney Krueger (Fr.)

Coach Juedes Quotable: “Last season was a little disappointing for our veteran runners. Our women placed 7/7 at conference and 11/12 at sectionals. Our men placed 7/7 at conference and 12/12 at sectionals. However, our results did not accurately show the hard work our athletes put in over the season. Look to find these veteran runners pushing themselves and other runners to improve standing this season.

“Our young team continues to grow, with a large amount of freshman joining the team. With a tough Valley Conference, our runners will look to compete to the best of their ability. The biggest focus this year will be holding each other accountable during meets and practice. Another big focus this year will be goal setting within the sport of cross country and also academically. Merrill Cross Country will continue to produce high quality athletes and responsible young adults.

“With the retirement of Craig Hoffman, the 2017 Merrill cross country team will be led by new faces Matt Juedes and Ally Yirkovsky. Although Craig’s shoes are big to fill, our team is up to the challenge. Our 2017 team has plenty of new, hungry runners looking to push our veteran runners. The group of veteran runners we currently have will continue to push one another.”