MAPS prepares for launch of 2017-18 school year

MHS Counselor and Link Crew Coordinator Allie Libby discusses tomorrow’s Link Crew program as well the MHS Nest

Tomorrow morning, the doors of MAPS elementary and middle schools will open to welcome the incoming classes of the 2017-18 school year. Although upperclassmen will not return to Merrill High School until Tuesday, the 2014 member freshman class will be kept quite busy with the 15th annual Link Crew program, led by coordinators Andy Plisch, Stephanie Nelson, Bethany Martinovici and Allie Libby. 46 MHS juniors and seniors will join the incoming class as Link Crew Leaders. In addition, the new MHS “nest” will enter into’s it’s first full-year of operation, having opened this past April. Another key change for MHS students this year will be that of a traditional 8-hour block scheduling system, replacing the 9-year old Flex Mod System.

According to MHS Principal Shannon Murray, aside from the creation of a few study areas, the transition has been seamless and he expects no issues when the school year goes into full-swing on Tuesday.

Both elementary schools, PRMS and MHS will have a fresh crop of new faces at the staffing level this year, as the district welcomed 17 new educators last week.