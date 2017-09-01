CLOSE

Keith M. Woller, 43, of Merrill, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Aspirus Wausau

Hospital.

Keith was born January 10, 1974, in Merrill, son of John and Sharon (Leih) Woller. He married Hali Koebe on November 1, 2014, in Merrill. She survives. After high school, Keith attended

Northcentral Technical College and received his Journeyman’s card as a tool and die maker.

Keith had worked as a CAD designer at G3 in Wausau and more recently at Caterpillar in Prentice.

Keith enjoyed repairing and restoring cars and building engines. Every spare moment that he had, he spent it out in the garage. Keith was a handyman with everything. He enjoyed racing in

drag races and the ice drags. Keith enjoyed spending time with his wife, Hali, and his whole family, especially traveling together. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Hali Koebe of Merrill; parents, John and Sharon Woller of Merrill; daughter, Keia Woller of Merrill; son, Aiden Koebe of Merrill; step-son, Austin Willis of Merrill; brother, Jeremy (Jenny) Woller of Merrill; grandmothers, Margy Woller and Johanna Leih both of Merrill; nieces and nephews, Kaytlin, Nathan and Brennan Woller, Jake Frazier, Eric Podeweltz, David Frazier, Libby Gantner, Abby and Emma Frazier, and Mallory Spanier as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins; mother-in-law, Sherry (Bill) Frazier of Merrill; father-in-law, Bruce (Ann) Koebe of Jensen Beach, FL; Hali’s siblings, Sandy (Perry) Mattson of Merrill, John Frazier (Mel Mirek) of Merrill, Mindy (Jonathan) Spanier of Brentwood, TN, Nick Koebe (Rebekah Trigo) of Orlando, FL, Karlyn Koebe of New Port Richey, FL and Rhianna Koebe of Palm City, FL. He is also survived by his friend Jesse Bornfleth. He will be missed by his dog, Jinx. Keith was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Vernon ‘Red’ Woller and Lenhard Leih; and aunt, Karen Housum.

The funeral will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. The Rev. David Szeto will officiate. Burial will take place in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday and after 9:30 AM Wednesday all at the funeral home. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com .