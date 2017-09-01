FALL SPORTS PROFILE: Girls Tennis ready to swing into action

The 2017 MHS girls tennis team includes, front from left, Casi McAllister, Rachel Rell, Lea Beckman, Cate Murray, Hailey Schult, Hanna Beyer; second row, Olivia Wheat, Sierra Humphrey, Anna Skoviera, Kaaille Ament, Brianna Maas, Autumn Reissmann, Ava Cohrs, Zoey Draikosen; third row, Coach Laura Clabots-Forster, Ambria Anderson, Courtney Jo Wolfe, Molly Rydesky, Emma Jaeger, Alexandra Johnson, Kendra Petrowski and Coach Brad Barton.

Coaches: Head Coach Laura Clabots-Forster (1st year), Brad Barton (2nd year)

2016 Record: Overall 3-8, Conference 1-5

Key Returners: Lea Beckman, Rachel Rell, Cate Murray, Sierra Humphrey, Ana Skoviera, Olivia Wheat, Hailey Schult.

Key Losses: Katie Nelson (#1 singles), Allison Winter-Reed (#1 doubles), Sierra Severt (#4 singles)

Key Newcomers: Alexandra Johnson (Freshman)

Coach Clabots Quotable: “Last season we played well as a team, we were mostly overmatched in conference play, but we should improve on our conference record a little this year. SPASH will again be very tough, but all the other teams in conference we can compete with. We lost our #1 singles player (Katie Nelson) who reached sectionals and who was voted #2 team all-conference.
“We are extremely excited for the upcoming 2017 season! Our conference is extremely competitive and I believe we can present a tough challenge to each of our matches, although SPASH will be our biggest challenge this season. Although we lost two seniors that were key players, there is a large amount of talent in our girls and they are ready to get out there and compete. Almost every player has shown some large growth since last season and are looking strong and polished. Two of our strongest players, Lea Beckman and Cate Murray, will be playing doubles together this season and we are really excited to see what they bring to the court together. Freshman Alexandra Johnson is a player you will definitely want to keep your eye on as the season progresses.
“We invite you to come out and watch a tennis match and support our girls. Like all sports teams and athletes, our tennis players spend their off season putting in hours at the courts trying to improve their game and time in the gym to stay ready for the season. They put in hours daily getting ready for our meets and they live tennis. It would mean so much to them to have community members come out and support them at their meets and to show the other schools in our conference that visit for meets how much we support all of our athletes. We look forward to seeing you this season!”

