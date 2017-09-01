FALL SPORTS PROFILE: Tomahawk Volleyball hits the court with experience, depth

CLOSE

Coaches: Head Coach Nichole Scholz (first year as Varsity Coach, 3rd year with Tomahawk Program); Jerry Angel, Varsity Assistant (9 years); Paula Norman, JV1 Co-Head Coach; Emily Pierce, JV1 Co-Head Coach (first year); Kyla Dotter, JV2 Head Coach (first year).

2016 Record: Overall 6-23; Conference 2-8

2016 Post Season: Lost to Mosinee 3-0

Key Returners: Elena Wallenfang, Outside, Senior; Danaca Shore, Middle, Senior; Sophie Wegner, Middle, Senior; Courtney Theiler, Outside, Senior; Delaney Langdon, Libero, Senior; Taylor Shilts, Setter, Junior; Natalie Zastrow, Setter/Hitter, Sophomore.

Key Losses: Beth Bunce, Setter; Maggie Latzig, Right.

Key Newcomers: Mady Hanse, Outside; Morgan Ernst, DS

Coach Scholz Quotable

“Strong points – six seniors and more depth in different positions; leadership.

“Areas of improvement – execution on the final ball; making key plays.

“As a new head varsity coach, I am very optimistic for this season ahead. The team has the leadership of five returning seniors, along with two juniors but it also has a youth movement of six new sophomores moving up, and additional returning sophomore to the team. This team has been working hard during the off season, and they are confident of what they can do on the court. This season will bring some great matches, and the excitement and love these players have for this game will show on the court.”