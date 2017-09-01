FALL SPORTS PROFILE: Hatchet Football looks to challenge conference heavyweights

CLOSE

Coaches: John Larson Head Coach (22 years as head coach/ 27 years total), Jon Long (Varsity Assistant, 5 years), Adam Yirkosky (Head JV and Varsity Assistant, 1 year), Dean Larson (JV and Varsity Assistant, 2 years), Jeremy Zimmerman (JV and Varsity Assistant, 2 years), Andy Peissig (Head Freshman Coach, 17 years), Jason Olsen (Assistant Freshman Coach, 2 years).

2016 record: 2-7 overall, 2-6 in the Marawood Conference.

Key Losses: OL/DL Lane Beaumeier, OL/DL Zach Stefanich, OL/DE Nathan Goehe.

Key Returners & Newcomers:

SENIORS- SE/DB Eli Wurl, 2nd Team All-Conference on offense, Honorable Mention All-Conference on defense; RB/LB Jake Ruid, 2nd Team All-Conference on defense; QB/DB Easton Phalin, Honorable Mention All-Conference on offense; RB/LB Kole Woodall, Honorable Mention All-Conference on defense; OL/DL William Russell, Honorable Mention All-Conference on defense; WR/DB Jackson List; RB/DL Brady Anderson; WR/DB Jacob Matti; OL/DL Richard Nagai; OL/LB Caleb Venzke; WR/DB Justist Yach; JUNIORS- RB/QB/DB Wyatt Wenninger; OL/DL Cole Feest; RB/LB Nick Wiseman; RB/DB Max Bembinster; WR/DB Ty Gerstenberger; WR/DB Kameron Olson; SOPHOMORES- RB/LB Cody Scholz; OL/DE Gunnar Millard.

Coach Larson Quotable:

“In 2017 Edgar looks to be the conference front runner. They are coming off a Division 7 State Championship and return several starters from that team. Always very well coached and play great physical defense. They are experienced and very athletic! Right behind them will be Stratford who is always big and physical and Marathon who lost a good group of seniors but has an athletic factory to reload and be in the mix.

“As coaches we are very excited about the 2017 season. We have good kids that work hard and love to play the game of football. We return several starters from last year’s team and are led by 13 seniors. The first two games will be critical for the Hatchets as they start the season with two non-conference games. There needs to be success early before we tackle Edgar in week 3 on Hatchet Field and travel to Stratford in week 4. Early success will build confidence and give us the momentum we need to compete in those games and give us every opportunity to win. We need to grow as a team early and stay injury free. We have a scrappy bunch of guys who will play with intensity and excitement. We can’t wait. There is nothing better than Friday night football under the lights. Go Hatchets!!!”