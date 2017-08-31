NTC students win design competition

CLOSE

Seven students from the Mechanical Design Engineering Technology and Machine Tool Operation programs at Northcentral Technical College (NTC) were recently presented with a trophy after winning a design competition during Harley-Davidson of Wausau’s Ride and Event for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

The competition was open to any local metal fabrication shop, organization or school, and was decided by a popular vote that helped raise money for MDA.

Mechanical Design students Jake Denny (Phillips), JoAnne Krahn (Wausau) and Justin Mondeik (Gleason) collaborated with Machine Tool students James Domka (Town of Guenther), James Flees (Wausau), Joshua Schmidt (Gleason) and David Tryba (Hatley) on a light fixture that incorporated elements that were representative of their academic programs, along with a Harley-Davidson logo that was etched into the design.