511 Wisconsin ready For Labor Day travel

Know before you go with mobile-friendly features that incorporate weather, traffic speed, trucker information and more to help you get where you’re going safely

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has improved functionality of the 511 Wisconsin website, 511wi.gov, by building in additional features meant to help travelers, commuters and commercial drivers alike.

The website is optimized for mobile technology and more easily creates overlays for drivers to better understand how traffic, road work and weather might affect the road ahead. Additionally, a host of information for commercial drivers has been added to streamline information on permitting and lane restrictions.

There have been more than fifteen million visits to 511wi.gov since the site first launched in 2008.

“It’s about more than picking the shortest route or the fastest route, but helping everyone stay safe with the latest information about everything that’s going on with the roads,” said Paul Keltner, State Traffic Management Supervisor. “We aim to reduce the number of crashes, and help drivers avoid delays caused by construction, special events and other incidents. Whether you’re getting around town for errands, commuting to work, traveling through the countryside or hauling a big rig cross-country, 511wi.gov offers customized solutions to help you know before you go.”

With the Labor Day holiday weekend approaching, drivers are asked to plan ahead, be patient, alert and safe. 511wi.gov features can help, including:

· Major weather events and forecasts on planned routes

· Multiple route options

· Customizable views from the statewide traffic camera system

· Speed data to better understand traffic flow

· News about incidents, restrictions and closures

Under the “Trucker Information” tab, 511wi.gov is offering enhanced service to the commercial driving community. Additional features include:

· A real-time overlay with robust information regarding speed, width, height and weight restrictions

· Weigh station and rest area locations within the route

· Links to important permitting resources

WisDOT asks that all drivers plan ahead or put 511wi.gov in the hands of a navigator. Know before you go. Please limit distractions and avoid using a smartphone while driving.

Becoming a member of 511wi.gov is free and easy. Members can lock down customized settings in order to more easily plan for travel. Click on the “Register/Login” tab at the top of the website’s homepage to get started.

How to create, save and customize personal routes:

1. Go to the My 511WI tab and select “Manage Routes & Alerts” in the drop down menu.

2. Select the “Create New Route” button.

3. Enter your start and end location then select “Drive.”

4. Enter a route name and click “Save.”

5. To customize routes, click on “Create Alert” on the right-hand side of your saved route.

6. Customize the alert information to your liking.

7. Click the “Save” button at the bottom of the page when finished.