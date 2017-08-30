Thunderstorms possible this afternoon <meta itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://img.youtube.com/vi/KqWgPGf6b4Y/mqdefault.jpg" /> <meta itemprop="embedURL" content="http://www.youtube.com/embed/KqWgPGf6b4Y" /> Posted by: Foto News , August 30, 2017 Comments comments Related Posts Cty. J closed today Comments comments Warmer and dry today Enrichment Center Grand Opening; ‘Pay it Forward’ Dinner tabbed a success Comments comments Local art students leave mark on First Street Coffee Station Comments comments