Superintendent’s Corner…

By Dr. John Sample

Proud Superintendent

While summer is nearing its end, there is a feeling of excitement and anticipation for the 2017-2018 school year. The finishing touches are being put on our buildings as our hardworking custodial and maintenance crew prepares for the arrival of teachers and students. Food services personnel are stocking their shelves as they prepare to work their magic and provide nutritious meals. Building administrators are investing long hours as they ready their buildings and focus on serving their respective staff members. Our new teachers recently completed their three day New Teacher Inservice and are eager to meet the needs of our students. And finally, all staff will soon be in attendance at the Welcome Back – Merrill School Improvement Day to hear what this year holds for them, as well as our students.

I have mentioned the need to improve our student achievement test scores at the elementary levels, primarily the Forward Exam scores. I know our students and staff are much better than these scores show. We will improve our student achievement throughout the district. We recognize the problem and will be taking the steps necessary to resolve this area of deficit.

Our Parent Survey results were favorable last year as a district. There is always room for improvement, however, and we will continue to work closely with our parents to satisfy their needs. Our parent communication will improve as the partnership between parents and teachers is vital for student success. Parents should always feel welcomed at their children’s school – anything less is unacceptable. We appreciate parent input and will continue to survey our parents in the Fall and the Spring as this survey provides us valuable information.

As we begin the school year, I want to welcome our newest Bluejays to the nest:

Brian Zoromski – Special Education Teacher, MHS

Catherine Demmon – Music Teacher, Kate Goodrich

Heather Kahr – Fourth Grade Teacher, Washington

Matthew Schult – Eighth Grade Teacher, PRMS

Hannah Froberg – Sixth Grade Teacher, PRMS

Taylor Stanley – Special Education Teacher, Kate Goodrich

Jennifer Bonnell – Special Education Aide, PRSYL

Lindsay Garay – Info/Tech Integration Spec, PRMS

Lisa Jarvensivu – First Grade Teacher, Kate Goodrich

Breigha Bienfang-Johnas – Special Education Teacher, Kate Goodrich

Olivia Dachel – Science Teacher, MHS

Heidi Braden – Science Teacher, BVA

David Kunkle – English Teacher, BVA

Jessica Herbison – Fourth Grade Teacher, Jefferson

Carrie Roth – Occupational Therapist, District

Megan Brown – Sixth Grade, PRMS

Bradly Parker – School Counselor, MHS

Kathy Skomars – Special Education Aide, PRMS

Daniel Smith – Special Education Teacher, MHS

Amy VanAlstine – Third Grade Teacher, Washington

Breanne Semling – Classroom Aide, MHS

Aaron Svicek – Tech Ed Teacher, MHS

Amber Nueske – 7th/8th Grade Teacher, PRMS

Bethany Prazuch – Social Studies Teacher, MHS

John Miller – Activities Director, MHS/PRMS

Jill Seaman – Head Start Director, PRSYL

Heather Skutak – Principal, Jefferson

Glenda Oginski – Principal, Kate Goodrich

Reminder for upcoming events:

Our Community Conversation Follow Up meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the MHS Library. All are invited to attend. Please contact Tammy Woller at 715-536-4581 ext 10002, by Sept. 5 if you can participate.

Please remember to watch for our students and our school buses once school begins. While the safety of our students is our primary responsibility, let’s all be sure our students are safe to and from school. Thank you!