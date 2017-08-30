MHS swimmers take fourth in Marshfield

CLOSE

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

The MHS Swim Team traveled to Marshfield last Wednesday to participate in the 1st annual Chase the Tiger Invite. Teams from Marshfield, Medford, Black River Falls, Colby/Abby and Sparta participated. As a team Merrill Finished fourth with 149 points following Marshfield (third-202 points), Black River Falls (second-204 points) and Medford (first-229 points).

Merrill had several good swims during the night, with a few personal bests. The 200 Medley relay started off the night in third place with a time of 2:15.55, swam by Erin Kanitz, Rylee Hoeppner, Camryn Schulz and Trinity Kanitz. The team then finished the meet with a third place finish in the 8 x 50 – 400 Free Relay with a time of 4:22.33 by Camryn Schulz, Alyiah Pillai, Katy Ball, Rianna Dowds, Breann Cagle, Rylee Hoeppner, Ananda Van Wie and Stevie Booher.

Individually the top scorer was Trinity Kanitz, taking first place in the 50 Free with a time of 27.82 and fifth in the 100 IM with a time of 1:10.72. Erin Kanitz also had a fourth place swim in the 100 Free missing third place by 0.01 of a second, and a fifth place in the 50 Back. Camryn Schulz had a strong 100 IM finishing sixth.

“The girls worked really hard and have a great sense of team this year,” comments coach Kristie Winter. “Seeing personal bests this early in the season is a sign of better things to come.”

The MHS swim team traveled to Medford for a dual meet Tuesday, and will return to action Sept. 7 with an away meet against Wausau East.