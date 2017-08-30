Merrill volleyball wins two of three games in Mosinee

By Jared Schmelter

Yesterday’s volleyball quad tournament in Mosinee, Merrill won two of their three games losing to Mosinee in the final game.

Merrill got off to a good start winning against Markesan in two sets by scores of 25-14 and 25-21. The success continued as Merrill went on to beat Tomahawk in two sets by scores of 25-14 and 25-22.

In the final game against Mosinee the girls got off to a hot start going up by seven points early but they would eventually lose the set 25-20. The second set was also controlled by Mosinee as they got the 25-19 win to end the game.

Morgan Wardall was the leading hitter for Merrill with 21 kills with only 3 errors. Megan Schroder also had a solid day getting 18 kills and 10 errors. Maddix Bonnell was the leading server for Merrill with six aces error free. Bonnell also led the girls in defense racking up 30 digs.

“We really played flat tonight – feeling like we never really got into any rhythm.” comments head coach Kris Krug. “We were waiting for our opponents to make mistakes rather than being the aggressor. Our match against Mosinee started off with us going up 7 – 0. Unfortunately, after that, Mosinee had everything fall their way. They simply wanted to win more than we did. They played well, we did not. Mosinee ended up taking the Quad. Now we need to learn from this and move on to our first Conference match on Thursday against Wausau West.”