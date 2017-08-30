Merrill kickers fall to Menasha

CLOSE

Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

Merrill boys soccer lost 3-0 in Thursday’s non conference match up against Menasha. Merrill was able to muster up only two shots on goal the whole game.

Menasha dominated the whole game on their way to the shutout win.

“Menasha was a well-coached, very technically sound team,” said Bluejay head coach Kyle Hahn. “They held the ball well and made it extremely difficult for our guys to build any sort of offensive rhythm throughout the game. We did a decent job containing them for extended periods and their goals came from fixable lapses that we’ll work on in practice heading into the first week of conference play.”

Merrill’s goalie Mason Gebert did a nice job as he stopped 10 of Menasha’s 13 shots on goal.

The boys play again Thursday at Jay Stadium as they take on Wausau East