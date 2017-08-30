Letters to the Editor

CLOSE

Dear Editor,

A young woman, evicted, and with three small children; a single mom with an infant – no resources; a young man just out of prison and trying to get his life back together; an alcoholic struggling to get sober.

These are just a few of the many faces of homelessness that our local St. Vincent de Paul deals with on an almost daily basis. Faces that are stretching our financial resources to the limit.

Homelessness is not just a problem for St. Vincent de Paul but is indeed a community problem. When people have a decent place to live they become better parents, workers and citizens. Many families today have watched their incomes stagnate or fall while their housing costs have risen. Today, the majority of poor renting families in America spend over half their income on housing. Many are evicted because they cannot pay rent.

Often our poor turn to very high interest payday loans, not for luxury items or unexpected expenses but to pay for food and rent. Payday loans are specifically designed to pull money from the pockets of the poor.

Housing is a fundamental human need affecting a child’s development, a parent’s physical wellbeing and in turn the entire community. St. Vincent de Paul is working very hard in Lincoln County to address the ever-increasing needs of the poor. We are in desperate need of a local shelter and we are presently partnering with other Community agencies to make this a reality.

What can you do? Most importantly, you can remember us in your prayers that we will be able to continue our mission of service to those most in need. Secondly, any financial contribution to help us deal with the rapidly growing requests for assistance will be greatly appreciated. Financial contribution can be mailed to: SVDP, 503 S. Center Ave., Merrill, WI 54452.

May God be good to you.

Denis McCarthy

Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Merrill

Support the DREAMers:

We are a nation of immigrants, with the exception of our native American brothers and sisters. Diversity, a gift of our relationships with others, makes our country strong, innovative and prosperous.

Recognizing the importance of diversity, two of our U.S. Senators, Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) and Dick Durbin (D-IL), introduced the bipartisan DREAM Act of 2017. This legislative solution would allow 1.8 million DREAMers – young people brought to the U.S. without documentation – to continue living their American Dream with a path to legal status.

Nearly 800,000 DREAMers received protection and work authorization under the 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Everyone in the program passed an extensive background check, paid a fee, and is now a student, service member and/or part of the workforce. Now DACA is under immediate threat. In fact, after Sept. 15, 2017, DACA could be tied up in courts – putting 800,000 DREAMers at risk.

Please make your voice known and join me in asking our legislators to stand for DREAMers by supporting Dream Act 2017, and make the DREAM Act a reality for the young people who desire to continue to contribute to the future of our nation.

Sister Peggy Jackelen

Merrill