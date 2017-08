CLOSE

River Bend Trail Fall Festival planning is underway. Local businesses, clubs, crafters, vendors and organizations are encouraged to set up free of charge to display, inform or sell on Saturday, Sept. 30. Booths will be located near the trailhead at the south end of Park Street and the event will take place from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Judy Woller at jwoller46@gmail.com or 715-490-3839.