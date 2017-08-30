Fotos from the past

CLOSE

8-31-77

It is beginning to look a lot like back to school time according to this week’s paper. All sophomores are to report to the auditorium this Friday at 9 a.m. for orientation. All Junior High students needs to pick up their schedules between 9 a.m. and noon on Friday at the school. If you are attending Catholic schools you will notice things have changed with grades six through eight splitting off into the St. Francis building while grades one through five will remain at St. Roberts. Principal Gary Drury explains it is still all one Merrill Catholic School for the 260 students, but overcrowding at the St. Robert’s site would have led to extensive remodeling of the building. Sister Peggy Jackelen is pictured preparing her fifth grade classroom at St. Roberts.

Attorney James T. Rogers has successfully petitioned the court to reduce the charges against three Shawano area residents to misdemeanors. The trio was charged with both felony and misdemeanor charges after they removed children from a Town of Corning home on Aug. 11. Judge Donald Schnabel reduced the bonds on the three from $1,500 to anywhere from $55 to $200 each.

What was looking like a first game of the season loss was turned around in the final seconds as the Merrill Blue Jay football team defeated Rhinelander this past Saturday. The local squad fell behind quickly when the Hodags took their first possession down the field for a touchdown, although the point after did fall short. Then on the first play of the second quarter Rhinelander ended an 83 yard drive with its second TD of the day. It wasn’t until the third quarter before Merrill got on the board when a nine yard run by quarterback Erik Finanger resulted in a score. In the waning minutes of the fourth quarter Merrill took possession on its own 29 yard line. A pitch back pass found the ball on the Rhinelander 39 yard line and a face mask penalty gave the boys first and 10 at the 24. Doug Grisa tied the game from the two, six plays later and when Phil Borchardt nailed the kick for the extra point with seconds to go it was lights out for the Hodags. Dave Grisa was named back of the week; the varsity rookie set records in number of carries (34) and yardage (263) in his first starting role for the Jays. Phil Borchardt was named offensive player of the week after he drilled those two crucial extra points and played the guard position admirably. This Saturday the boys take on the Wausau West Warriors who lost to Marshfield 21-6 last week.

The Club 107 team won the Merrill Slow Pitch League championship this past week, blanking Bud and Dee’s 10-0. Club 107 used 10 hits and capitalized on their opponent’s 10 errors as they entered the contest 18-0 in conference play. Club 107 wasted no time getting the scoring going by putting eight runs on the board in the first three innings. Jay Proft was the winning pitcher in the contest. Other members of the winning teams are: Jeff Anderson, Phil English, Bruce English, Ole Schneider, Steve Wendorf, Dan Meyer, Mike Schneider, Richard Dabbert, John Zuelsdorf, Brian Sladek, Doug Grisa, Joe Proft, Mike Weckwerth, Glenn Schaepe and Dave Barney.

9-2-87

Lt. Don Trantow of the Merrill Police Department is pictured accepting the 1986 Pedestrian Safety Award from Mayor Dick Holt. The award is presented by the American Automobile Association and marks the city’s 24 years of consecutive pedestrian safety. Mayor Holt notes it is very rare when a city the size of Merrill can enjoy 24 years straight without a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian. The award, according to Holt, reflects the Merrill Police Department and their safety director. Lt. Trantow is the safety director working with the schools, safety patrol program, and within the department itself to stress pedestrian safety.

How much do you pay as a tax payer to educate students in the Merrill Area Public Schools system? The answer according to Dr. Tom Strick, superintendent of schools is shrinking each year, but the current amount is $8.15 per day. The actual cost per student a day in Merrill is $20.27, which is lower than the average cost in the Valley. Strick noted the valuation of the district will drop by $5 million, last year that valuation was reduced by $10 million. The MAPS Board of Education has already cut over $144,000 from this year’s budget. Those cuts include a janitor, 1.5 teaching positions, and the noon bus dispatcher, as well as raising drivers’ education fees. Big expenses in the budget for the year include $8,000 for a transportation consultant and $4,000 for an insurance consultant. The transportation consultant claims he can lower transport costs by $8,000 in the first year so the BOE is hoping to recoup those savings by next term. Those taxpayers who wish to have their voices heard on the matter can attend the MAPS annual meeting, it will be held on tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. in the Senior High auditorium.

9-3-97

Warden Joe Ryder has a message to those dumping trash in Lincoln County: he will find you and see that you are prosecuted. Ryder has seen an increase in the amount of roadside garbage that is being dumped in the county on the back roads. He has been working with both Warden Tom Wenniger from Tomahawk and deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office but knows it is hard to find those responsible. Ryder also worries about chemicals and other toxins being dumped that can contaminate animals which can then spread the waste to humans.

A features article spotlights Merrill native Dr. George Krembs. After graduating from Merrill Senior High School in 1951, Krembs was awarded the Anson Scholarship and headed off to South Bend where he studied electrical engineering. Krembs admitted academics were originally on the low end of his interest in high school, but an injury cut short his athletic career and he focused on his intellectual endeavors. After graduating from Notre Dame, Krembers completed his graduate work at the University of California, Stanford. Krembs went on to work for IBM as an engineer and total systems strategist for over 33 years, working to develop new products like the IO computer, which recently won the world chess championship. Krembs now shares his talents with the United States Military Academy at West Point by judging their Senior Design Project Competition. (Found Krembs passed away in 2009 and is buried in Kingston, NY)