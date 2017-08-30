Cub Scout Golf Outing enjoys strong turnout

CLOSE

64 participants defied the wet weather Sunday for the 1st Annual Northwoods Veteran’s Post Golf Outing, hosted by Cub Scout Pack 503, at the Merrill Golf Club. Along with the golf tournament was a 50/50 raffle, gift basket raffle and dinner. Rafflle baskets were donated by the center’s eight tenant organizations. According to Northwoods Veteran’s Post project treasurer Michele Rathke, the event raised $3,291 for the project.



“We would like to thank everyone who came out despite the wet weather,” she adds. “It was a great event with a great turnout.” Rathke, on behalf of the Northwoods Veteran’s Post, would like to thank event sponsors Agra, Bobs West, Starks, Harley of Wausau, Brickners Park City, Oak Park Dental, Pioneer Transportation and Auto Jockeys.