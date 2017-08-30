Cty. J closed today Posted by: Foto News , August 30, 2017 Lincoln County Interim Highway Commissioner, Jason Lemmer, advises that County Road J between Schielke Road and County Line Road in the Town of Schley is closed today, Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to culvert replacement. Comments comments Related Posts Thunderstorms possible this afternoon Warmer and dry today Enrichment Center Grand Opening; ‘Pay it Forward’ Dinner tabbed a success Comments comments Local art students leave mark on First Street Coffee Station Comments comments