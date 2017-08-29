Warmer and dry today <meta itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://img.youtube.com/vi/Smoen6BaRt0/mqdefault.jpg" /> <meta itemprop="embedURL" content="http://www.youtube.com/embed/Smoen6BaRt0" /> Posted by: Foto News , August 29, 2017 CLOSE Comments comments Related Posts Enrichment Center Grand Opening; ‘Pay it Forward’ Dinner tabbed a success Comments comments Local art students leave mark on First Street Coffee Station Comments comments Cloudy and rainy to start the work week Felony charges filed Lincoln County Circuit Court Comments comments