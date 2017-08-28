Merrill Police reports

CLOSE

10:16 a.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop. The driver was found to have a warrant for his arrest through Merrill Municipal Court. He was arrested for the warrant.

5:54 p.m.- A caller reported a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex. It was found a male had been at his mother’s apartment and he and his ex-girlfriend had a verbal argument. Both had left prior to officers’ arrival. It was found the ex-girlfriend is prohibited to have contact with the male per court order. She will be summonsed to court for bail-jumping.

11:32 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop for a registration violation. A passenger was found to have been consuming intoxicants in violation of his probation rules. He was arrested for a probation violation.

August 27

2:09 p.m.- Officers were dispatched to an intoxicated pedestrian complaint. The caller advised a male party was lying in the parking area and was partially clothed. Contact was made with the intoxicated male who was cursing, yelling and being boisterous. A female witness advised she was bothered by this behavior. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct. During medical clearance at the hospital, the male party resisted the officer and was also charged with resisting.