Local art students leave mark on First Street Coffee Station

CLOSE

Last week recent MHS grad Katie Nelson and soon-to-be MHS Sophomore Makyah Goestch wrapped up a 4 day project of composing a ‘cafe storefront’ mural on the south interior wall of First Street Coffee station. According to shop owner Dawn Swan, the idea was that of Nelson’s.



“Katie approached us with an idea for a mural and asked Makyah to assist her. We couldn’t be more happy with the way it turned out, It’s absolutely beautiful!” The pair began the mural last Monday. The pair began the mural Thursday August 17th and completed their work last Monday.

Nelson, also a former coffee station employee, will be moving on to the campus of UW-Stevens Point this fall, majoring in Psychology.