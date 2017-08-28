Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

CLOSE

A 26-year-old Merrill woman was arrested Monday morning in Lincoln County Court. The woman was recognized as being wanted for failing to appear on a theft charge. On Wednesday, a 21-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested after he appeared at a court hearing and it was discovered he was wanted for violating terms of his probation.

A 51-year-old Merrill man was arrested early Thursday morning on multiple charges after deputies responded to a disturbance in the Town of Merrill. At 1:15 a.m., a 911 call reported a fight at an establishment on County Rd. K. The suspect resisted efforts to place him in a squad car and made threats to the arresting deputy and the deputy’s family. The man is on parole for a 10th offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and for fleeing an officer for a case in Shawano County.

Information was released to the public on Thursday morning of some transient contractors who were operating in the county and identifying themselves as being contracted by the county to trim trees. Within hours of the posting on social media, calls started coming into the Sheriff’s Office that the crew was in the Merrill area trying to solicit work. The group was located in the Town of Merrill, stopped, identified and informed of the complaints against them. No further reports have been received and they may have left the area.

A 66-year-old Wausau man was taken into custody after a traffic stop last Thursday evening in the Town of Pine River. A deputy stopped the man for a speeding violation on State Rd. 64 near County Rd. X just after 8 p.m. The man was cited for speeding and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated first offense.

A 53-year-old Tomahawk woman was cited for speeding and an OWI offense following a traffic stop in the Town of Birch early Thursday morning. At 12:30 a.m., the woman was stopped for speeding on US Hwy. 51 at County Rd. V.

A 38-year-old Irma woman was arrested Friday afternoon on a felony warrant charge. Deputies went to a home in the Town of Birch to investigate a 911 hang up call. When contact was made with the woman, a check showed she was wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine along with other misdemeanor drug charges. The woman was turned over to an Oneida County deputy at the county line.

The number of car deer crashes is lower with only two being reported this past week.