Judy Hull, age 72, of Merrill, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017, at her home, under the care of her loving family and hospice care.

Judy was born August 3, 1945, in Stratford, Wisconsin, daughter of Genevieve (Denee) Schnelle and the late Gilbert Schnelle. Judy graduated from Merrill Senior High School in 1964. On August 14, 1965, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard Hull. He survives. Judy was a homemaker. She did seasonal work with Badger Evergreen, and many years ago operated a day care center. Judy was an avid Green Bay packer fan. Her many interests included cooking, playing blackjack at the casino, traveling, wintering in Florida, sitting around the camp fire, going for rides and looking for wildlife, raising flowers, playing cards like sheepshead and cribbage, sitting in the sun on her backyard deck, and pontoon boat rides. Judy’s greatest joy came with time spent with her grandkids and great grandkids.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Hull, Merrill; her mother, Genevieve Schnelle, Schofield; three daughters, Brenda Hull (fiancé, Don Baacke), Peggy (Robert) Johnson, and Wendy (Mike) Malinowski, all of Merrill; six grandchildren, Abby, Mikalea, Zack, Rob, Chloe, and Maria; three great grandchildren, Lexi, Evan, and Madi; a sister, Sharon (Tom) Hofmann, Merrill; two brothers, Donald Schnelle, Wausau, and Wayne (Diane) Schnelle, Rothschild; and a sister in law, Mary Ellen Schnelle, Pardeeville. Judy is preceded in death by her father, Gilbert Schnelle; a brother, James Schnelle; and her namesake and sister, ‘Little Judy’ Schnelle.

The funeral will be at 12 Noon on Thursday, August 31, 2017, at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Her brother, Chaplain Donald Schnelle will officiate. Entombment will follow in Merrill Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

The Hull Family requests that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life or Park City Gardens.