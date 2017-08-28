CLOSE

Jean E. Rice, age 81, of Merrill, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017, at her home, under the care of her loving family and hospice services.

Jean was born September 2, 1935, in Merrill, daughter of the late Hubert and Lavine (Brandenburg) Krueger. She married Gerald ‘Jerry’ Rice on December 4, 1954 in Merrill. He preceded her in death on March 9, 2006. Jean was a homemaker, and along with her husband, dairy farmed in the Town of Scott. Jean had also been a teacher’s aid at St. John Lutheran School, Merrill. Jean enjoyed reading, camping, crossword puzzles, music, and dancing. Jean was currently a member of The Christian Assembly in Wausau and served as a greeter.

Jean is survived by three daughters, Sandra (Michael) Wahl, Merrill, Lori Ward, Pueblo, Colorado, and Deborah (Michael) Lotharius, Merrill; one son, Thomas Rice, Merrill; 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; one sister, Sally (Rudy) Neubauer, Merrill; and two brothers, Herman Krueger, Merrill, and John (Carol) Krueger, Neenah. Besides her parents and husband, Jean is preceded in death by 2 granddaughters; and 2 sisters, Betty Streich and Lila Hodgson.

Jean’s funeral will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 1, 2017, at The Christian Assembly, 400 Grand Avenue, Wausau. The Rev. T.J. Harris will officiate. Burial will be in Snow Hill Cemetery, Town of Scott. Visitation will be from 4-8PM Thursday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and again after 10:00 AM Friday at the church. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.