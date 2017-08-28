Felony charges filed Lincoln County Circuit Court

CLOSE

Robert E. Shank, 28 of Merrill-was charged August 22 with three Felony counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child-Intercourse with person under the age of 12.

According to court records, Merrill Police investigators were advised on June 26, 2017 of Shank reportedly engaging in acts of sexual contact with a 7-year old female on three occasions over the last year.

Charles Eugene Becker, 46 of Tomahawk– was charged August 21 with a Felony charge of Using a Computer to Facilitate a Sex Crime.

According to court records, Becker was involved in an incident on January 25, 2017, during which he reportedly drove to a West-Central Wisconsin community to meet what Becker knew to be a 15-year old female party, for the purpose of engaging in sexual contact with the party. The activity was reported to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigator, who was later provided a social media video of Becker being ‘set-up’ by a citizen witness. During the video, Becker is observed sitting at a table of a restaurant where another female party was seated. The female then departed and Becker was approached by another female party who asked Becker if “It is Ok to send images of himself to 15-year old girls and then try to meet up with them.”

As depicted in the video, Becker then fled the scene. However, the registration on Becker’s vehicle was clearly visible in the video and was subsequently traced back to Becker’s Tomahawk residence.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered Becker had engaged in conversation with a female party who indicated she was 15 soon to be 16 years of age, via a social media app. Becker reportedly indicated the victim’s age was “fine” with him. Becker reportedly proceeded to attempt to engage the victim in sexually related conversation, and sent images of himself to the female. Becker also reportedly discussed paying for a hotel room with the victim